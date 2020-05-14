Bella and Gigi have a go at farming

Gigi and Bella Hadid were photographed by mom, Yolanda Hadid.
Gigi and Bella Hadid were photographed by mom, Yolanda Hadid.PHOTO: YOLANDA.HADID/INSTAGRAM
Published
37 min ago
chelseakiew@sph.com.sg

PENNSYLVANIA - The two supermodel Hadid sisters have swapped designer purses for shovels, planting herbs while under quarantine at their farm in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, their mother, American-Dutch television personality Yolanda Hadid, posted a series of images of Bella and Gigi Hadid planting pots of lavender in face masks, gardening gloves, and relaxed attire, looking fresh as daisies.

Older sister Gigi seemed at home with mother nature. The 25-year-old, who is around five months pregnant with the child of singer, Zayn Malik, did not sport a visible baby bump.

Yolanda Hadid, 56, captioned the photos, "3,000 Lavender Planted", along with the hashtags, "#FarmLife" and "#TeamWorkDreamWork".

❤️3,000 Lavender Planted ✅ #FarmLife #TeamWorkDreamWork
 
 
 
Topics: 

Branded Content