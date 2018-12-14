Belinda Carlisle to mark 30th anniversary of Runaway Horses album at Singapore show

SINGAPORE - Veteran American pop singer Belinda Carlisle will be back in Singapore to play a concert to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her landmark 1989 album, Runaway Horses.

The show will take place at The Star Theatre on April 6 and is part of a tour that includes shows in Britain and Australia. She last performed in Singapore at the same venue in 2017, in a concert that marked the 30th anniversary of her second album, Heaven On Earth.

The upcoming show will see her play all the songs in the album, her third, which includes some of her biggest pop hits such as Leave A Light On, Summer Rain, La Luna and Vision Of You.

The 60-year-old first came to fame in the early 1980s as part of successful new wave band The Go-Go's, known for hits such as Our Lips Are Sealed and We Got The Beat.

Her newest and eighth solo album, Wilder Shores, was released in 2017.

Tickets from $108 to $188 go on sale Dec 17 through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).