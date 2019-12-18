Beetlejuice forced to vacate venue

NEW YORK • Beetlejuice is not running out of juice at the box office, but the musical, which overcame a sluggish start to become a fan favourite on Broadway, is being evicted from its theatre.

It is making room for another musical that promises to be more lucrative.

Shubert Organisation, the largest landlord on Broadway, has ordered Beetlejuice to vacate the Winter Garden Theatre, where its last performance will be on June 6.

Next on the cards is a revival of The Music Man, a heavily promoted project from producer Scott Rudin that stars one of Broadway's most reliable audience draws: Hugh Jackman.

The ouster of a show that is doing well - Beetlejuice grossed nearly US$1.6 million (S$2.2 million) over the Thanksgiving week, setting a record for the Winter Garden Theatre - reflects the high demand for theatre space at a time when Broadway is booming.

"It's sad and a shame and, also, in its own way, historic," said Hal Luftig, a Beetlejuice co-producer who has been working on Broadway for 30 years.

"I don't think there's ever been a case when a show has turned itself around in such a fashion and then has to leave its theatre."

It is not clear what will happen next. The producers of Beetlejuice, linked to the theatrical arm of Warner, are hoping to find another New York venue, but the show's elaborate set would make such a move expensive.

They are also planning a North American tour starting in 2021 and exploring productions in Britain and Australia.

The development is a blow to the show's investors.

They had until now been heartened by the musical's unexpected return from death's door. The show was capitalised for US$21 million and it would be nearly impossible to recoup those costs by June.

"It's disappointing," said Mr Mark Kaufman, executive vice-president of Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

"We took the time and we built a hit and now, we're going to have our life at this theatre cut short."

The stage musical is adapted from a 1988 Warner movie, directed by Tim Burton, about a Goth girl and a pushy poltergeist warring within a haunted house.

In setting a deadline for the musical to leave, Shubert is invoking a "stop clause" that allows it to oust a show whose grosses fall below an agreed-upon level for two weeks in a row.

Invoking such a clause is not unprecedented, but what makes this situation unusual is that although Beetlejuice fell below the specified level last May, its grosses have since rebounded.

Shubert notified Beetlejuice producers in June - after the Tony Awards - that it had hit the stop clause.

By the time the show rebounded, the Winter Garden Theatre was already committed to its next tenant.

The theatre owner had reached an agreement with Rudin that would allow him, more than a year later, to run The Music Man there.

Beetlejuice is now making its plight public as it puts a final block of tickets on sale.

The announcement will also clear the way for The Music Man to announce its plans, which it expects to do next month.

Until now, the production has taken the unusual step of selling tickets for seats at an unnamed theatre.

"I sit in all these Broadway League meetings where they talk about building a new audience for Broadway," said an obviously frustrated Mr Kaufman.

"Once we started building that audience, it started to take off - we are the textbook definition of word of mouth."

He added that over the next seven months he would try to sustain the show's momentum in the hope of keeping it alive.

"We'd be foolish to give up," he said. "You don't work this hard to not power on."

NYTIMES