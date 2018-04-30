Be spirited away at Studio Ghibli theme park in Japan

TOKYO • Steven Spielberg has said that Hayao Miyazaki's 2001 animated movie Spirited Away "might be bigger than any Disney film I've ever seen".
The American director will be happy to know that the fantasy world of the Oscar-winning animator will come to life as a theme park, set to open in central Japan in 2022, the regional government said last week.
