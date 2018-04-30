Be spirited away at Studio Ghibli theme park in Japan

Studio Ghibli, known for works such as Spirited Away, has released a basic concept for the park set to open in 2022.
Studio Ghibli, known for works such as Spirited Away, has released a basic concept for the park set to open in 2022.PHOTO: BVI, ENCORE FILMS, MEDIACORP, STUDIO GHIBL
Studio Ghibli, known for works such as My Neighbour Totoro, has released a basic concept for the park set to open in 2022.
Studio Ghibli, known for works such as My Neighbour Totoro, has released a basic concept for the park set to open in 2022.PHOTO: BVI, ENCORE FILMS, MEDIACORP, STUDIO GHIBL
Studio Ghibli, known for works such as Kiki’s Delivery Service, has released a basic concept for the park set to open in 2022.
Studio Ghibli, known for works such as Kiki’s Delivery Service, has released a basic concept for the park set to open in 2022.PHOTO: BVI, ENCORE FILMS, MEDIACORP, STUDIO GHIBL
Studio Ghibli, known for works such as Howl’s Moving Castle, has released a basic concept for the park set to open in 2022.
Studio Ghibli, known for works such as Howl’s Moving Castle, has released a basic concept for the park set to open in 2022.PHOTO: BVI, ENCORE FILMS, MEDIACORP, STUDIO GHIBL
Published
42 min ago

TOKYO • Steven Spielberg has said that Hayao Miyazaki's 2001 animated movie Spirited Away "might be bigger than any Disney film I've ever seen".

The American director will be happy to know that the fantasy world of the Oscar-winning animator will come to life as a theme park, set to open in central Japan in 2022, the regional government said last week.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 30, 2018, with the headline 'Be spirited away at Studio Ghibli theme park in Japan'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Western sanctuary
Related news and commentaries on Asean