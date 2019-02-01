Be a K-pop group's manager - on BTS mobile game

SEOUL • South Korean gaming industry giant Netmarble Games is introducing a new mobile game called BTS World which combines gaming and K-pop.

BTS World is a simulation game built around the idea of grooming the BTS bandmates into superstars, with users playing the artists' managers.

More than 10,000 images and 100 videos featuring the K-pop sensation will be available exclusively on the game, Netmarble said.

The band will also perform all the music.

Netmarble launched an official website and Twitter account for the game last Friday to great response. The Twitter post teasing the upcoming game had earned more than 176,000 likes and 72,000 retweets as of yesterday afternoon.

The game manufacturer, in partnership with the label Big Hit Entertainment, previously announced its plans to develop more games featuring the boy group as part of its global expansion strategy.

BTS World is slated for release during the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment has denied media reports that BTS will be releasing a new album in May.

It clarified in a statement that the date has yet to be decided.

The septet's last release was Love Yourself: Answer in August last year. The group renewed its contract with the label last October for the next seven years.

The album has remained on the Billboard 200 for 22 consecutive weeks. The other two albums of the Love Yourself trilogy, Her and Tear, also ranked No. 2 and No. 3 on the United States-based magazine's world albums chart.

BTS are stopping by Hong Kong next month and Thailand in April for their Love Yourself concert tour which kicked off in Seoul in August last year.

They performed in Singapore on Jan 19.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK