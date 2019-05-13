BBC thriller Killing Eve scores at Bafta TV Awards

LONDON - Jodie Comer admits she has watched the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) TV Awards - Britain's version of the Emmys - "for many many years on my own in my bedroom".

On Sunday (May 12), she was not alone, being lauded by others at this year's ceremony in London's Royal Festival Hall.

The turnaround proved too much for Comer, 26, who could not hold back the tears as she nailed a career bull's-eye, winning best actress for her turn as an assassin in Killing Eve.

The show also hit two other targets, taking best drama series and best supporting actress for Fiona Shaw, 60, reported the BBC.

Benedict Cumberbatch, 42, clinched best actor for Patrick Melrose, which was also named best mini-series. "I think I'm going to fall over, I'm very used to being a bridesmaid, not the bride," he said of his victory from his seventh Bafta TV Award nomination.

The actor, who played a man grappling with the demons from a traumatic childhood, thanked his wife, writer-theatre director Sophie Hunter, saying: "You're my rock, I had to go pretty weird for this one and it was nice to come home and feel stable again."

The prize for best entertainment programme went to Britain's Got Talent while Ben Whishaw, 38, bagged best supporting actor for A Very English Scandal, about a man who was tried and acquitted of conspiring to murder his ex-lover.