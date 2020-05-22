Baskets actor dies in alleged attempted murder-suicide

KENTUCKY • Hagen Mills, the actor of television series Baskets, was found dead after allegedly attempting a murder-suicide in Mayfield, Kentucky. The incident happened on Tuesday.

The Mayfield Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the 29-year-old actor shot Erica Price - the mother of his young daughter - at a home in Mayfield. She had "gunshot wounds to her arm and chest", but was in stable condition after being taken to hospital.

Ms Price informed officers that Mills then turned the gun on himself. Mills' daughter and Ms Price's mother were both at home at the time of the incident but were not injured, police said.

The actor is best known for his role in the pilot episode of Baskets (2016-2019) and also acted in the 2013 movie, Bonnie & Clyde: Justified.