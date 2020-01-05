Bangkok cafe owner slammed for trying to sell items used by guest Blackpink singer Lisa

A Bangkok cafe is no longer Blackpink fans' cup of tea.

They expressed their disgust online after the owner asked people to bid for items used by Blackpink singer Lisa after she did a photoshoot in the cafe.

The owner wanted to cash in on stuff such as napkins, cup, spoon and even a toilet seat used by the Thai-born singer who is part of the mega-successful South Korean girl group.

Lisa, 22, had posted photos of her time spent at MQQN Cafe Bangkok on Thursday (Jan 2).

According to the South China Morning Post, the owner, in a bid to drive up bidding interest, wrote online that he had received offers of up to 100,000 baht (S$4,500) for the toilet seat.

But as some of the chat messages between the owner and others took on a suggestive, sexual nature, Blackpink fans reacted in fury.

"The owner of the MQQN cafe sexually objectified her," a fan tweeted.

"This is beyond unacceptable and that pervert must be punished."

Fans said no one can trust the owner now, seeing how he had betrayed Lisa, despite her giving his business a leg-up by using his place.

Some fans said it was terrible that an owner of a Thai establishment had tried to profit from the fame of a Thai-born person.

Related Story Chinese netizens slam sale of items used by celebrities

"Fans would have wanted to go to the cafe Lisa went to, but the owner seems to be so disrespectful of Lisa," another fan tweeted.

While YG Entertainment, which manages Blackpink, has not commented on the matter, the cafe owner is not waiting for a letter from its lawyers to settle the issue.

He has posted an apology, reiterating that "we all love and admire Lisa" and admitting that his actions had strayed beyond the boundaries of decency.

But one fan posted: "Just saying sorry doesn't help with the aftermath that the victims face after they've been sexually harassed. As a victim myself, I know what it feels like to have to deal with the aftermath.

"It makes you feel bad about yourself, and it seriously lowers your self-esteem."

Other celebrities have faced similar troubles.

A pair of chopsticks used by Canadian-Chinese singer Kris Wu and wet wipes used by Chinese actress Angelababy were also previously offered for sale online.

The Movenpick Hotel Enshi in Hubei province in China was reportedly slapped with a fine after it advertised that customers could bid to stay for a night in a suite used by Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok.

The winning bidder would also be able to take home items like towels and bedsheets used by Mok that still had "her lingering warmth and smell", it said.