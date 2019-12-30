Baldwin 'did not slander' driver in parking dispute

NEW YORK • Alec Baldwin did not slander a man in interviews about a parking dispute that turned physical, a judge ruled, as duelling lawsuits between the actor and the other driver continue.

Baldwin's remarks - including claims that Wojciech Cieszkowski's driving was "really fast" and "really aggressive" - are words of frustration with someone's driving, not accusations that amount to slander, the judge said.

He tossed out Cieszkowski's slander claim, but his assault and battery allegations can proceed towards trial.

Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassment in last year's incident. He later filed a defamation suit against Cieszkowski, a contractor.

The two clashed over a parking spot outside Baldwin's Manhattan apartment building. Cieszkowski said the actor hit him in the face.

Baldwin said he "lightly pushed" the other in the chest.

The actor has got into a number of public dust-ups over the years. He was arrested in 1995 after being accused of slugging a photographer in Los Angeles.

Three years later, Baldwin was arrested in New York, with police saying he became belligerent after he was stopped for cycling the wrong way on a one-way street.

