Bafta: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker

Actor Joaquin Phoenix attends the 73rd annual British Academy Film Award at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on Feb 2, 2020.
LONDON (AFP) - Joaquin Phoenix on Sunday (Feb 2) won a Bafta for his brooding performance as the troubled man who would become Batman's arch-nemesis in dark comic book tale Joker.

He beat Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland's late-life comeback tour in "Judy", marking a stunning renaissance for her own wide-ranging career.

She bested Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell) to land the prize.

Sweeping World War I odyssey movie “1917” won Best Film, and earned Sam Mendes the coveted award for Best Director, a double triumph for the movie ahead of the Oscars.

It beat “The Irishman”, “Joker”, “Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood” and “Parasite”, while Mendes triumphed over Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood”) and Bong Joon-Ho (“Parasite”) for best director.

