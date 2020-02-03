Bafta: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker

LONDON (AFP) - Joaquin Phoenix on Sunday (Feb 2) won a Bafta for his brooding performance as the troubled man who would become Batman's arch-nemesis in dark comic book tale Joker.

He beat Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland's late-life comeback tour in "Judy", marking a stunning renaissance for her own wide-ranging career.

She bested Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell) to land the prize.

Sweeping World War I odyssey movie “1917” won Best Film, and earned Sam Mendes the coveted award for Best Director, a double triumph for the movie ahead of the Oscars.

It beat “The Irishman”, “Joker”, “Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood” and “Parasite”, while Mendes triumphed over Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood”) and Bong Joon-Ho (“Parasite”) for best director.