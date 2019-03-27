Backstreet Boys will be back on Oct 30

American pop group Backstreet Boys are bringing their DNA World Tour to the Indoor Stadium on Oct 30.

The tour is in support of their latest album, called DNA, which was released in January.

Other stops on the tour include Tokyo, Osaka, Macau, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila.

Tickets range in price from $168 to $298, with limited VIP packages available at $398.

Backstreet Boys fan club pre-sales start at 10am tomorrow and end at 11.59pm on Friday, while public sales will commence on Monday at noon via www.sportshubtix.sg, the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, SingPost outlets and the hotline, 3158-7888.

Details on the meet-and-greet packages will be available at www.backstreetboys.com

The group - comprising AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell - have been here several times, with their last show in Singapore taking place at the National Stadium in 2017.

They have more than 20 years' worth of hits such as I Want It That Way and Shape Of My Heart under their belt.

Their ninth studio album DNA debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart and includes tracks such as Don't Go Breaking My Heart and Chances.

Their Las Vegas residency, called Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, ends on April 27.