Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter officially under review by LA district attorney for alleged rape

Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter is under review and could be charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for a case of alleged rape, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department on Tuesday (July 31). A police report was lodged against Carter, 38, in February this year.

Although authorities at the time declined to comment on who made the report, Melissa Schuman, formerly from teen-pop group Dream, shared a tweet on Feb 7 this year, saying that she filed a police report, while making reference to the #metoo movement against sexual harassment and assault.

Schuman, who is now 33, had earlier in November accused Carter of raping her when she was 18 and he 22 in a personal blog post titled "Don't worry, I won't tell anybody".

She detailed the alleged rape, saying that Carter had invited her to his apartment and asked if she wanted to listen to some music he was working on in his office. After the two kissed in his office, Schuman described that things took a "graphic, violent" turn.

Schuman wrote that Carter led her to the adjacent bathroom and began to force himself on her. She added: "I told him I didn't want to go any further. He didn't listen."

Carter, who is married with a son, has vehemently denied all of Schuman's allegations.

He said in a statement: "I am shocked and saddened by Ms Schuman's accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.

"We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."