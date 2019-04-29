Backstreet Boys go down on one knee to thank their wives as they wrap up Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS - The boyband was supposed to just hold nine shows starting in 2017.

But runaway demand for tickets for Backstreet Boys' residency in Las Vegas has since shifted the number to 81.

On Saturday (April 27), the group finally wrapped up their Larger Than Life stint that started more than two years ago.

They did not forget to thank their best supporting act - their wives.

On Saturday, the spotlight fell on their spouses when they received roses from the five Backstreet Boys who went down on one knee to pay their tribute, reported People magazine.

It was hard to keep emotions in check.

Singer Brian Littrell confessed to the sold-out audience: "I'm not going to cry. I'd like to, because you guys have honestly blessed our lives so much."

The Boys, whose hits include I Want It That Way and As Long As You Love Me, are swopping one stage for others.

They will soon launch their DNA world tour, with a Singapore stopover on Oct 30.