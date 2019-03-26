Backstreet Boys back in Singapore in October

SINGAPORE - American pop group Backstreet Boys are bringing their DNA World Tour to the Indoor Stadium on Oct 30.

The tour is in support of their latest album, called DNA, which was released in January.

Other stops on the tour include Tokyo, Osaka, Macau, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila.

Ticket prices and details have yet to be announced, but fan club pre-sales start at 10am on March 28 and end at 11.59pm on March 29 via a yet-to-be-announced ticketing platform. Public sales start on April 1.

The group - comprising AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell - have been here several times, with their last show here taking place at the National Stadium in 2017.