Back To The Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite at charity event

In the Back To The Future movie trilogy (1985 to 1990), high school student Marty McFly went back to the past in a time machine with the help of scientist Doc Emmett Brown.

Last week, actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, who played McFly and Brown respectively, reunited in the future, as they attended a poker night in aid of The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

On Friday (March 6), Lloyd, 81, posted the photo on his Instagram, with the caption, "Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night", referring to the speed the time machine in the movie has to reach before it can time travel.

Fox, 58, posted a similar photo on his Instagram with the caption, "All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!"

Fox and Lloyd have remained good friends even after filming for the trilogy ended.

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at 29, Fox went on to establish The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.

He is married to actress Tracy Pollan, and they have four children together.

Lloyd has acted in other movies, such as playing Uncle Fester in The Addams Family (1991) and its sequel Addams Family Values (1993).

Back To The Future was the highest-grossing film of 1985. A remastered screening of the movie will kick off the 11th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood in April.

Fox and Lloyd will attend the screening together with actress Lea Thompson, who played McFly's mother Lorraine Baines in the movies, and Bob Gale, the writer and co-producer of the films.