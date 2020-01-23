Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, 26, flirts with actress Jennifer Garner, 47, on Instagram

Is The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, 26, hitting on American actress Jennifer Garner, 47?

On Wednesday (Jan 22), Garner shared on Instagram a collage of photos which she used on different social media platforms, with the caption, "Yes ma'am, @dollyparton, whatever you say."

The Elektra (2005) star was responding to a meme challenge started by actress-singer Dolly Parton, who first shared on Tuesday four different appropriate photos of herself on various social media platforms - LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Garner took up the challenge and did the same, as she posted a photo of herself in a business suit on LinkedIn, a more causal photo of herself on Facebook, a photo of herself in an evening gown on Instagram and a photo of herself in a T-shirt while paddling on dating app Tinder.

One user, Jean Simon, commented below her post, "I would have switched the Instagram and Tinder pics."

Garner, who divorced actor Ben Affleck in 2018, responded jokingly, "Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?"

However, it looks like at least person did, as Cameron, who previously dated supermodel Gigi Hadid, commented, "@jennifer.garner I'm still swiping right."

Some fans asked Cameron if he is hitting on Garner, while several fans commented that Garner looked gorgeous in all the pictures and they would have swiped her photos on Tinder all day.

Other celebrities who responded to Parton's challenge included talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Conan O'Brien, as well as actresses Kerry Washington and Kristin Chenoweth.