Baby Sonic gets netizens excited

TOKYO • Baby Yoda has competition - from Baby Sonic.

A Japanese trailer for upcoming film Sonic The Hedgehog has footage of the character in his younger days.

Netizens are already gushing over how cute Baby Sonic is, noting that he could give the Internet's current sensation, Baby Yoda, a run for his money.

The Japanese trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog shows the younger version of the Sega video-game hero running and spinning through South Island, before he shows up in a treehouse, brandishing a Little Planet flower.

A vast galaxy of fans sprouted when Baby Yoda debuted in streaming service Disney+'s new live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

The show, which was rolled out in November, has already got a production nod for season two.

The Sonic The Hedgehog film is slated to hit Singapore cinemas next month.