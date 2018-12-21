Babies on the way for Aaron Kwok, Nicky Wu

HONG KONG • This is the season for celebrity baby news.

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok has finally confirmed that his wife is expecting again.

He told the media that he hoped to share the joy during this festive season, but said he did not know the gender of his second child, reported Ming Pao Daily News.

Kwok is the ambassador for the 43rd Hong Kong International Film Festival, which will be held in March. On Wednesday, he was filming a short video and taking photos for the publicity posters for the film festival.

His wife, model Moka Fang, sparked speculation of a second pregnancy after she appeared at a charity dinner in Hong Kong recently looking more plump and with a slightly bigger belly.

The actor also seemed to have hinted as much when he attended an activity organised by an insurance company last month.

Kwok, 53, and Fang, 31, tied the knot in April last year and welcomed a baby girl in September last year.

He said on Wednesday that he missed the birth of Chantelle as he was table-reading for the upcoming movie, Theory Of Ambitions, in Kaiping, China, at the time.

He said he was grateful to director Philip Yung, co-star Tony Leung Chiu Wai and the other crew members for skipping his role so that he could return to Hong Kong upon learning the news of his daughter's birth.

He said he would not be taking up any filming projects for the first half of next year, so that he would not miss the birth of his second child. He would go on a concert tour instead.

Fang had said in an interview, less than a year after giving birth to her daughter, that they would try for a second child and hope it would be a boy.

Besides Kwok, Taiwanese singer-actor Nicky Wu is another celebrity who will become a father soon. Apple Daily Taiwan reported that his wife, Liu Shishi, is five months pregnant and they are expecting a son.

Wu, a member of defunct boyband Little Tigers and the star of Chinese television serial Scarlet Heart, married his co-star, Chinese actress Liu, in Beijing in 2015 and held a wedding ceremony in Bali a year later.

Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan, who tied the knot in Bali in August, are also expecting their first child.

Other Hong Kong artists who are expecting babies next year include celebrity couple Ruco Chan and Phoebe Sin, as well as Eliza Sam, who is married to investment banker Joshua Ngo.