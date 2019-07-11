Aziz Ansari addresses sexual misconduct scandal on Netflix special

LOS ANGELES • Comedian Aziz Ansari (photo) kicked off his new Netflix stand-up special by acknowledging the elephant in the room: His sexual misconduct scandal last year that largely pushed him out of the spotlight.

The Master Of None star, who was accused of misconduct in a controversial first-person account during the #MeToo movement, returned to streaming on Tuesday with Aziz Ansari: Right Now.

The special is based on Ansari's sold-out Road To Nowhere tour, during which he addressed the fallout from the Babe.net article about a date gone wrong. After the story was published, Ansari publicly apologised for the incident.

The Indian-American comic kicked off the routine with quips about people mistaking him for comedian Hasan Minhaj, the Indian-American host of Netflix's Patriot Act, whom he readily pinned the misconduct scandal on before speaking in more hushed tones.

It was the same mea culpa he has been delivering during the 75-city tour he embarked on last year.

"There's times I felt scared. There's times I felt humiliated. There's times I felt embarrassed. And ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way. And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward," he said.

He continued: "It moved things forward for me and made me think about a lot. I hope I've become a better person."

The 36-year-old was met with cheers and applause before he transitioned from the "intense" portion of the show.

The special, directed by Oscar winner Spike Jonze, was filmed during a tour stop at the Brooklyn Academy of Music earlier this year. Closing the set, Ansari launched into another hushed monologue - a seemingly genuine speech thanking the audience for coming out to support him.

DPA