Camila Cabello bags four awards

BILBAO (Spain) • Camila Cabello, who recently admitted she had to overcome stage fright to give acceptance speeches at awards shows, is now not afraid to speak her mind.

On Sunday, right from the moment when she stepped onto the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the Cuban-American singer was in feisty chat mode, even urging her fans in the United States to vote in this year's midterm election.

Taking her success as an example of not giving up on dreams, she also called on them to "do what makes you happy, even if it's scary, it's worth it to take the risk because your happiness is your responsibility".

On Sunday, her hard work bagged her Best Song (for Havana), Best Artist, Best Video and Best US Act honours.

Cabello, 21, who first rose to fame as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony, had also triumphed in last month's American Music Awards, picking up four trophies, including New Artist of the Year.

Sunday's event, which took place at Bilbao's exhibition centre, was hosted by actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld.

The show was opened by Nicki Minaj with her new hit Good Form, a point validated when she received the awards for Best Look and Best Hip-Hop.



Camila Cabello with her prizes for Best Song (for Havana), Best Artist, Best Video and Best US Act.



Janet Jackson, who got the vote for a Global Icon prize, sang hits from her 40-year career over four stages. She was surrounded by African drummers, flame torches, fire breathers and more than 20 dancers.

Accepting the award, she addressed abused women, saying: "I am one of those women, women who have been gagged both literally and emotionally, women who have been abused, women who have been intimidated, women who have lived in fear."

She added: "I stand with you. You are my sisters."

Other notable performers included Bebe Rexha singing I'm A Mess, while in a bathtub surrounded by nurses and 100 dancers; and Halsey delivering Without Me surrounded by "rainfall".

Five-time winners of MTV Europe Music Awards, English rock band Muse, also made a splash by performing Pressure from Bilbao's world-famous football stadium San Mames.

Other winners included Dua Lipa, who took Best Pop; Shawn Mendes, who won Best Live; and 5 Seconds Of Summer, who received Best Rock.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS