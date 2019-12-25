Aw graduates from Le Cordon Bleu course

Singapore actress Jeanette Aw has completed her Superior Patisserie course at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo in Japan.

On Monday, the 40-year-old posted a photo of herself with the certificate of Diplome de Patisserie on social media and wrote: "It was a big decision to drop everything and just go study. So it's said it takes courage to pursue dreams and I guess that's true.

"I've never been more excited with getting any cert. My nine-month patisserie journey has been fulfilling and today's graduation is such a great way to end 2019!"

Aw surprised many in 2017 when she announced she was not renewing her contract with Mediacorp and her management agency Hype Records-Artiste Network.

In June last year, she moved to Bangkok and enrolled in the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School, where she later completed her basic and intermediate courses.

Other Singaporean celebrities have also demonstrated their passion for pastry and food.

Local Mandopop singer Tanya Chua would visit Paris to attend three-month pastry courses at Ferrandi and former actress Sharon Au is launching an online French culinary academy.

Aw, who is known for roles such as the innocent Mo Jingjing in 2003 television serial Holland V as well as mother Juxiang and daughter Yueniang in 2008 drama The Little Nyonya, made her directorial effort with The Last Entry last year.

The short film depicts the final months between a daughter and a mother, who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Aw plays the lead role, with veteran actress Li Yinzhu as her mother.

Aw recently appeared in director Eric Khoo's movie Ramen Teh (2018), which also starred Takumi Saitoh, Mark Lee and Seiko Matsuda, and is currently in Channel 8's new show business-themed drama, After The Stars.

She has also produced her second film, Senses, and recently held an art exhibition in Japan.