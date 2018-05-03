Avicii's death a suicide

NEW YORK • The death of Avicii, one of the biggest stars of electronic dance music, in Oman last month was a suicide, gossip site TMZ reported on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Swedish DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20 while on vacation. TMZ, quoting unnamed sources, said he had slashed himself with a shard of glass, possibly from a wine bottle.

His representative did not reply to requests for comment. But his family had said in an open letter last Thursday: "He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

Police in the Gulf sultanate said there was no indication of foul play.

Avicii had long spoken of his problems with alcoholism and his struggles as an introvert to adapt to a hard-partying lifestyle. He stunned fans in 2016 by retiring from touring at the age of just 26, although he later returned to the studio.

His death has sparked a revival of interest in his music. True, his debut album from 2013 that had peaked at No. 5, has returned to the Billboard 200 chart at No. 22.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE