Avengers smash US box office

NEW YORK • Avengers: Infinity War, which kicked off the summer movie season, is set to be a marvel, with the second-biggest opening weekend in the United States. It collected an estimated US$106 million (S$140 million) in previews, Walt Disney said last Saturday.

That compares with Star Wars films The Force Awakens, which drew US$119 million in 2015; and The Last Jedi, which took in US$104 million last December.

Disney updated its opening-weekend forecast to US$240 million, compared with independent forecasts of about US$230 million. That would top The Last Jedi's US$220 million and put it within range of the record US$248 million earned by The Force Awakens.

Rivals avoided the weekend, meaning the Marvel superhero mash-up is facing little competition.

Disney originally planned to release Infinity War on May 4. Moving up the date put some distance between it and two others - another Marvel film, Deadpool 2, set for May 18 and a Star Wars movie due on May 25.

It also allowed the studio to begin showing the film in almost all global markets at the same time and challenge the record worldwide opening of The Fate Of The Furious, which debuted with US$542 million last year.

