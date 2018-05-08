Avengers movie fastest film to cross US$1 billion

NEW YORK • What record is Avengers: Infinity War not going to break? The Disney/Marvel superhero mash-up continued to vaporise its competition in its second week, becoming the fastest film ever to cross US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) globally - in just 11 days.

Domestically, it took in another US$112 million - the second biggest second weekend ever, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens - and has now made US$450 million in the United States and Canada. It cruised past the cumulative total of many of the successful predecessors in the Marvel cinematic universe, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).

Records are being set around the world, including for the biggest opening day ever in Russia. And the movie has yet to touch down in China, where it is expected to draw a mammoth audience.

Its continued success reinforces the dominance of both Disney and Marvel studios in Hollywood.

Disney just crossed US$3 billion for this year, breaking its own record for the shortest time to reach that landmark in a given year. And Marvel has another potential blockbuster, Deadpool 2, with Ryan Reynolds, arriving on May 18.

NYTIMES, REUTERS