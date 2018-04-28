Avengers: Infinity War sets Marvel record on opening night

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Avengers: Infinity War took in US$39 million (S$51 million) on Thursday evening (April 26) at US and Canadian box offices, the biggest opening for a Marvel Studios film and the fourth-highest of all time, distributor Walt Disney said.

By Sunday, the movie is expected to come close to or even break the weekend record set in 2015 by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, according to box office analysts.

Force Awakens grossed US$248 million over its initial weekend.

Only five movies have taken in more than $200 million at the North American box office on their opening weekend.

Infinity War features more than 20 superheroes from Marvel's ever-expanding cinematic universe, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Josh Brolin, to name but a few, Avengers: Infinity War had a reported $300 million to $400 million production budget. Disney declined to comment on the budget.

Critics largely praised the movie for its ambition, scale and wit and for a jaw-dropping ending that seems designed to get audiences hooked for another installment next year.

Related Story Interactive guide to Avengers: Infinity War and the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Infinity War opened Wednesday in some overseas markets, where it has sold US$95 million worth of tickets in its first two days, Disney said.

Another, as-yet-untitled Avengers movie is in post-production and due for release in May 2019.