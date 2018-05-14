Avengers: Infinity War beats Life Of The Party at the US box office

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Avengers: Infinity War held the top spot at the US box office for the third week in a row, easily dispatching feeble challenges from two newcomers pegged to Mother's Day, Life Of The Party and Breaking In.

Life Of The Party, a Warner Bros. comedy in which Melissa McCarthy goes back to college, opened to US$18.5 million, according to comScore, which compiles box office data. It was one of the lowest openings for a movie starring McCarthy, and paled in comparison to The Heat (US$39 million in 2013) and Spy (US$29 million in 2015).

Life Of The Party, directed by her husband, Ben Falcone, cost about US$33 million to make and at least that much to market; it was marred by mediocre reviews and a B from CinemaScore exit polling.

Universal's thriller Breaking In came in third with US$16.5 million. The film follows Gabrielle Union as a mother trying to rescue her children who are being held hostage by intruders in her house. It was a good start for the low-budget film, which cost an estimated US$6 million to make.

Of course, Avengers: Infinity War still reigned supreme, taking in another US$61.8 million domestically. It opened in China to the tune of US$200 million, and it has now reached US$1.6 billion total globally. The film will receive its first real challenge next week, when Deadpool 2, another Marvel film, arrives in theaters.

And Lionsgate's Overboard came in fourth with US$10.1 million. The film, which features the Mexican star Eugenio Derbez opposite Anna Faris, earned slightly more than that in Mexico, where it topped the box office in its opening weekend as Hombre Al Agua.