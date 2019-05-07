Avengers: Endgame is No. 2 film of all time

NEW YORK • Avengers: Endgame has sunk the Titanic (1997), earning US$2.19 billion (S$2.99 billion) worldwide in less than two weeks to become the No. 2 film of all time.

Only 2009's Avatar (US$2.79 billion) has done better.

Hollywood analysts predict a long run for Endgame, which drew a rare 96 per cent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website and features a star-studded cast, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

Trailing Endgame's North American take of US$145.8 million over the weekend, rival studios managed to place new films in the next two box-office spots.

Psychological thriller The Intruder came in second, at US$11 million. In third place was romantic comedy Long Shot, at US$10 million.

