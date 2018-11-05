Ava DuVernay to direct documentary series on Prince

NEW YORK • When he was alive, Prince loved to attend the home games of Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Now, the National Basketball Association team are honouring the Purple One with a uniform whose base colour is dark purple, prompting even LeBron James to ask for one himself.

Netflix is also paying homage to Prince, who died at age 57 in April 2016 from an accidental overdose of powerful painkillers.

It has hired Oscar-nominated film-maker Ava DuVernay to direct a documentary series.

She earned an Oscar nod last year in the best documentary feature category for 13th, a look at the prison system and racial inequality in America.

She also is known for her work on 2014 movie Selma, the story of slain civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, and 2018 film A Wrinkle In Time, a big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L'Engel's children's novel.

"Prince was a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries and shared his heart through his music," DuVernay said on Twitter.

"The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I'm honoured to do so and grateful."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE