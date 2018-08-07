Author Murakami thrills fans with radio debut

TOKYO • He listens to music when he runs, but when his life runs out, Haruki Murakami "prefers to die quietly".

The best-selling Japanese author went on record on that matter when he was asked about what music he wanted at his funeral when he made his radio debut with a one-off music show on Sunday.

Murakami, 69, who rarely appears in public, revealed that music had helped him to write.

"I didn't learn writing techniques from someone's literature. I learnt about rhythms, harmony and improvisations from music," he noted.

The reclusive writer, an avid music fan, also introduced songs by American and British musicians such as Love Train (1989) by Hall & Oates and Light My Fire (1967) by The Doors.

Murakami became a global sensation with the publication of Norwegian Wood in 1987.

He has written several other bestsellers, including 1Q84 (2010) and Kafka On The Shore (2002).

On Sunday, many fans expressed excitement on social media as they heard the show by Murakami, perennially touted as a contender for the Nobel literature prize.

"It's the first time I listened to his voice. I'm surprised that his way of talking and his voice are young," said one Twitter user.

"So excited I have tears," tweeted another.

