Author Deon Meyer's 2016 book Fever featured a deadly coronavirus

LOS ANGELES - Did author Deon Meyer foreshadow the coronavirus pandemic in one of his novels?

The acclaimed writer is best known for writing more than a dozen best-selling crime thrillers set in his native South Africa, one which finally gets the Hollywood treatment in the new series Trackers.

Now airing at 10am on Saturdays on HBO Go and Cinemax (StarHub TV Channel 611), the six-episode action thriller stars James Gracie and weaves together three parallel stories about organised crime, international terrorism and the smuggling of diamonds and rhinos.

But in 2016, Meyer spun a very different kind of crime yarn with his book Fever, a murder mystery set in a post-apocalyptic world after a coronavirus jumps from bats to humans - and ends up killing most of humanity.

Speaking to The Straits Times via video call from his home in Stellenbosch, South Africa, the 61-year-old reveals it was his conversations with scientists that led him to choose a coronavirus as the spark of a world-ending pandemic.

But he was still caught off guard by the current Covid-19 crisis - although what he learned researching Fever makes him optimistic about how it will progress.

Meyer, who writes in Afrikaans and has been translated into more than 20 languages, spent five years researching that book.

"Although I would love to tell you how smart I was to pick it myself, I didn't. I went to the University of Stellenbosch - they have a really great medical school and there's a virologist I spoke to called Professor Wolfgang Preiser.

"I said, 'This is what I need: a virus that will really decimate the world population.' And he and a colleague of his from London came up with the idea of a coronavirus that comes from a bat, then goes into a human being and starts infecting people."



Now the author, a former journalist and copywriter, has mixed feelings about the apparent prescience of this plotline given the current pandemic.

"You know, when you write a book, you think it's fiction. You think that if something like this happens, we as human beings are too smart to have a pandemic now, in this modern age, just sweep the globe.

"And I think my biggest emotion is one of disappointment - that humankind could not stand together and stop this thing. It was politicised in South Africa and all over the world, and I was hoping for more solidarity and unity internationally."

In Fever, the coronavirus Meyer dreamt up was far more deadly than Covid-19.

And having researched such viruses, he has given some thought to the prospect of one just as lethal and potentially species-extinguishing popping up in real life, as certain epidemiologists have warned.

"It's a very interesting question. But the good news is that when I told these professors that I needed 95 per cent of the world's population to die for the book, they said that it's extremely unlikely you will get a virus that virulent and that deadly.

"Because a virus needs to live long enough in a host but also allow that host to infect enough other people before the host dies," he adds.

"With something like Ebola, people die much quicker, so it can't infect as many people and it's easier to stop. Something like Covid-19 infects a lot more people, but is not as deadly. So they said it's highly unlikely that there will be a virus that will have that sort of devastating effect. And I was very happy to hear that."

Looking back, however, Meyer says it is sobering how the world ignored all the warnings about the possibility of a pandemic such as Covid-19 - and it makes him wonder what other coming catastrophes mankind is inadequately prepared for.

"This is the other disturbing thing. In my research, I read so many articles by scientists saying a pandemic is coming and we are not prepared. You think, 'Yeah, of course they would say that', but when it comes, you realise they were all right."

This has changed how he thinks about the dire predictions on climate change, Meyer says.

"I've always believed in global warming, but I'm starting to take the warnings much more seriously now - I think we are in very deep trouble there.

"And I can only hope that governments, especially in the G7 and the G20 countries, will, after Covid-19, look at global warming and other planet-wide problems in a new light and say, 'We have to start working together to stop this.'"

Trackers airs at 10am on Saturdays on HBO Go and Cinemax (StarHub TV Channel 611).