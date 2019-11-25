Australian singer shoots from busking to global success

SYDNEY • Australian pop hit Dance Monkey is topping global charts and has spent a record 16 weeks at No. 1 Down Under, propelling teenager Toni Watson from busking obscurity to instant fame.

Just months ago, the 19-year-old, known by the stage name Tones and I, was living in a van and singing on the street in the coastal town of Byron Bay, south of Brisbane.

Now, her latest release has reached No. 1 in 18 countries, including Britain, France and Germany, as well as at home where it broke the record held by English singer Ed Sheeran's 2017 smash Shape Of You, which spent 15 weeks at the top spot.

Dance Monkey has enjoyed more than 500 million plays on Spotify and is the first Australian tune to peak at No. 1 on the streaming service's Global Top 50 chart.

It has even begun to infiltrate the tough North American music world - it is No. 2 in Canada and No. 23 in the United States, where it jumped 18 places from the previous week.

Watson, who released her debut single Johnny Run Away in March, signed with Warner Chappell Music in August.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE