Austin Butler to play Elvis Presley in biopic

NEW YORK • The news will have fans All Shook Up.

Director Baz Luhrmann posted on Monday that he has chosen actor Austin Butler to portray the King of Rock and Roll in his upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

His post was accompanied by photos of Presley and Butler, 27.

Luhrmann told Deadline portal: "I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke not only the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist."

Celebrities such as Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort were reportedly in the running to play the legend.

Butler also confirmed his casting online, with his post reproducing the lyrics from Presley's 1956 hit Love Me Tender: "You have made my life complete and I love you so."

Butler, who stars alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, joins Tom Hanks, who will play Presley's domineering manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Presley died in 1977 of a heart attack said to be linked to his drug dependency.