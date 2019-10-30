Auction woes for Lady Gaga's Golden Globes gown

NEW YORK • Lady Gaga had kept the paparazzi's cameras clicking non-stop when she turned up in a stunning Valentino gown at the Golden Globes red carpet in January.

She apparently left the gown behind in her Beverly Hilton hotel room when she checked out.

A maid at the hotel, who reported the find to her supervisors and was allowed to keep it last month after no one turned up to claim it, took it to an auctioneer.

She wants the bidding to start at US$8,000 (S$10,900).

But the auction, slated for tomorrow, is in limbo after a representative of Valentino filed a police report last Friday over the theft of the fashion item.

The hotel is now trying to sort out the matter.

While the label has lodged a claim over ownership, there is talk too that as the gown was made exclusively for Lady Gaga, one could argue too that it belongs to her and, by extension, it is within her right to give it to the maid.

The singer could be in a generous mood after taking the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for her track Shallow from A Star Is Born.