Attack hoax: US actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty

CHICAGO • An American actor who was accused of fabricating a hate crime pleaded not guilty on Monday to six new charges against him, after all charges were dropped last year.

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett was accused last year of masterminding a hoax attack in Chicago to gain publicity and secure a bigger pay cheque.

The 37-year-old actor was indicted on Feb 11 by a grand jury in Cook County, which handles crimes in Chicago, on six counts of disorderly conduct related to the alleged false reporting.

Smollett, who had been one of the main cast members on TV series Empire (2015 to present), reported to the police in January last year that he was attacked in the middle of the night by two masked men while walking near his home in the large mid-western city.

But Chicago police eventually said he staged the whole thing.

Smollett, who is gay and African American, maintained his innocence in the face of a damning public account from the authorities of their case against him.

They accused him of sending himself a threatening letter - complete with homophobic and racial slurs - and hiring two acquaintances, brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, to stage the attack while invoking United States President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

The case got even weirder when Cook County prosecutors eventually dropped the initial 16 felony counts against him last March. The city did, however, send a letter to Smollett's attorneys, asking the actor to pay the US$130,000 (S$182,000) cost of overtime work related to the police investigation.

