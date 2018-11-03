At long last, House Of Cards folds

WASHINGTON • In the entirely different political climate of early 2013, Mr Barack Obama was starting his second term as United States president and House Of Cards, Netflix's first original series, premiered as the Washington show of the moment.

Things have changed, to say the very least.

Now the painfully protracted, often overwritten, covertly Shakespearean melodrama comes to an end, at last, with the release of Season 6 on Netflix yesterday.

Besides noting House Of Cards' role in the streaming-TV revolution, there is not much left to say about it, besides good riddance to its perpetual notion that Washington works only when Washington is cruel.

Even with the topically on-point crisis - some would say gift - of having to fire its star, Kevin Spacey (amid allegations of sexual assault), and replace him with the show's far more interesting co-star and character (Robin Wright as the newly sworn, stainless-steel President Claire Underwood), House Of Cards had already drifted hopelessly away from any kind of resonance or plausibility. Even as a hate-watch, it had stopped delivering.

The show (created by Beau Willimon; adapted from an old British miniseries) always felt more like a stagy battle re-enactment, in which the most duplicitous and elaborate scheme wins, with extra points for the character who delivers the fanciest dialogue.

Fans of the show savoured House Of Cards because of its unhinged portrayal of backstage politics, but the show was hardly ever politically relevant or even competent - not five years ago and certainly not now.

To believe in House Of Cards, the viewers had to buy into its puppet-master theory of government, which holds that one Machiavellian public servant can, through layers of never-ending blackmail, string-pulling and other displays of influence, gain control of so many people that he could determine the course of anything that happens in Washington.

Nothing was too low or despicable for the show's characters - not even murder.

Lacking the self-awareness of the equally shady and corrupt Washington of, for example, the TV series Scandal, House Of Cards fetishised its characters' dark sides to a sadistic degree. The story got wider, but never deeper.

While the series entertained the fantasy of hyper-capable control, the real world was getting a whole other lesson in the politics of chaos.

Plans, schemes, endgames - who has any use for those? The crazier Washington became, the more House Of Cards lost its touch.

WASHINGTON POST