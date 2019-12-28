Asian Americans rarely headline Christmas movies

LOS ANGELES • With the yuletide season in full swing, studios and television networks in the United States have been unwrapping tales that are predominantly white Christmases.

Except for Universal Pictures' Last Christmas with Crazy Rich Asians (2018) stars Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are rarely leads in the genre.

Latinos also rarely make the cut. But there has been a noticeable increase in the number of black actors in movies from outlets such as Hallmark and Lifetime.

The disproportionate representation is somewhat mystifying when Asian Americans have the highest growth rates in population and purchasing power of any US ethnic or racial group, according to a Nielsen study released in May this year.

Ms Candice Frederick, an entertainment reporter and critic based in New York City, said studios, especially in TV, are still "more willing to throw away millions of dollars on a white actor than an actor of colour".

Though films on Hallmark Channel seem to cater to an audience that is "very white middle America, who eat that up", networks such as BET can go after other demographics.

American actress Anna Akana, who is of Japanese, Filipino and Hawaiian descent, thinks the issue is with a Hollywood system that is still shedding racist stereotypes while claiming there are few Asian actors.

For a long time, said the Ant-Man (2015) actress, most of the auditions she got were for stereotypical parts, such as a massage therapist or the girl who was "upset she got a B". She credits her YouTube channel, which has 2.5 million subscribers, for helping her leverage better auditions.

Jenny Han, author of the novel To All The Boys I've Loved Before and a producer of its Netflix film adaptation, said it is frustrating to look back at some of these movies as an adult and see hardly anyone of colour.

Why make a fuss over a genre that is often a punching bag for its light and fluffy nature? That is the point, says the Korean-American scribe. Stories about minorities do not always have to be "about pain and struggle".

"They haven't really had as many opportunities to have it just be about the mundanity, about falling in love at the holiday," said Han, who is set to write and executive-produce an episode of a Netflix anthology series about love.

Two of the Lifetime channel's 30 Christmas movies have an Asian-American lead and one a Latino lead. Ms Meghan Hooper, senior vice-president of original movies, said the network has made strides but can always do better.

"One reason you see so many players in this space now is that I believe there are so many ways to succeed... the more content that's out there, the more roles there are," said Ms Hooper, who is biracial.

Ms Michelle Vicary, executive vice-president of programming and network publicity for Crown Media and Family Networks, acknowledged that Hallmark, like the rest of the entertainment industry, has work to do in increasing diversity.

"We continue to look at the issue all the time," she said last month. "We're trying to bring in new writers all the time and new directors."

