Asian Academy Awards launched

A new award has been launched to recognise quality broadcasts and other forms of media content.

Dubbed the Asian Academy Awards (AAA), the event will take place in December as part of the Singapore Media Festival, which is hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

According to an IMDA statement, AAA is organised by the firm Asian Academy Awards.

An entry form for the competition states that the awards "honour excellence in craft and technical disciplines across multiple platforms, including television, digital, streaming and emerging technologies".

There are 49 categories in the competition. Examples include Best Theme Song, Best Video Game, Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Decisions will be carried out by "a judging panel appointed by AAA", according to the entry form.

Content from across Asia Pacific, including Singapore, Australia, China and South Korea, is eligible for entry, according to the IMDA statement.

There will also be a skills development programme associated with AAA. It will include case studies, internship programmes, masterclasses and industry panels.

Up to 23 interns from Singapore institutes of higher learning will be invited to participate in this programme.

The chairman of the AAA skills development programme is Ms Christine Fellowes. She is managing director, networks, Asia Pacific, of broadcast company NBCUniversal International Television.

Mr Ricky Ow, president of broadcaster Turner Asia Pacific, will be AAA's inaugural chairman of awards.

No further information was available at press time about the composition of the AAA judging panel or its relationship, if any, to the prestigious Academy Awards in the United States.

A fee of $349 is charged per entry to the AAA. Entry forms can be found at www.asianacademyawards.com