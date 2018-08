Asia Argento courts controversy on and off the screen

ROME • Asia Argento has never been one to shy away from controversy.

Branded "provocative" by some and "strong and courageous" by others, the divisive Italian actress who played a leading role in the #MeToo campaign now finds herself accused of sexual assault.

"The actress, like the prostitute, is just an instrument used to satisfy the dream of another, director or client," she said in a magazine interview in 2013. "What a sublime job it is to give pleasure."

Four years later, she would become one of Harvey Weinstein's main accusers at the heart of a huge scandal involving multiple allegations of rape or sexual harassment.

Argento won plaudits around the world last year after publicly declaring to have been raped by the Hollywood film producer in a hotel on France's Cote d'Azur in 1997 when she was just 21.

Last Sunday, the New York Times reported she paid actor Jimmy Bennett US$380,000 (S$518,700) in hush money after having sex with him in a Los Angeles hotel in 2013, when he was 17 - and still underage.

Argento, now 42, has denied the allegations, dismissing them as part of "a long-standing persecution".

The tattooed actress with a husky voice has always had her critics - particularly in her traditionally conservative home country - and, last year, she even threatened to quit Italy altogether because of what she called a "climate of tension".

Born in Rome in 1975, Argento followed her film-director father Dario Argento into the industry and went on to play more than 40 roles in arthouse pictures to commercial movies.

A striptease scene in a 2007 film by film-maker Abel Ferrara caused a scandal when she kissed a Rottweiler and her role as a prostitute in another film by the same director also caused a stir.

"I was always offered the role of the prostitute," she recently told the French magazine Les Inrockuptibles. "I do not have a problem with nudity on screen."

However, in 2014, Argento decided to step behind the camera and pursue a career in directing. She said: "I do not want to be an actress anymore - it does not give me any more satisfaction and I do not think I'm good at it."

She has collaborated on several feature films with her father, including Trauma (1993), The Stendhal Syndrome (1996) and The Phantom Of The Opera (1998).

The twists, turns and tragedy of Argento's private life have seen her splashed across Italy's celebrity magazines.

She married singer Marco Castoldi - better known as Morgan from the group Bluevertigo - with whom she had a daughter, Anna Lou, in 2001. She also has a son with Italian actor Michele Civetta.

In June, her partner, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, ended his life aged 61 in his hotel room in Alsace in north-eastern France.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE