Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis sell wine for charities

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have started selling wine in an initiative that donates all proceeds to charities helping with coronavirus relief efforts.
PHOTO: APLUSK/INSTAGRAM
LOS ANGELES • American celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher, 42, and Mila Kunis, 36, are doing their part to contribute to coronavirus relief efforts.

As announced on Kutcher's Twitter feed on Sunday, the married couple have started an initiative called Quarantine Wine in partnership with American wine retailer Nocking Point Wines.

They are selling Quarantine Pinot Noir at a price of US$50 (S$71) for two bottles, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to various charities helping with coronavirus relief efforts.

The Nocking Point Wines' website states that the proceeds will go to four American charities, Give Directly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America's Food Fund.

Kutcher and Kunis said the donations would help in "feeding families who have fallen on hard times", and "helping small businesses and people who are in distress recover".

The wine comes in bottles that have labels that can be written on. In the video, the celebrity couple's bottle featured the word "You!" as they toasted their followers to appreciate "everything they were doing to keep safe".

Kutcher and Kunis, who both acted in American sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006), tied the knot in 2015 and have two children together, aged three and five.

