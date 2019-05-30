Arts Picks: Mexican Film Festival, Italian Film Festival, Singapore International Festival Of Arts

MEXICAN FILM FESTIVAL

The Mexican film scene is among the world's most exciting and this year's highlights include the crime comedy Museum (2018, 128 minutes, rating to be confirmed), winner of the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at the Berlin Film Festival.

Gael Garcia Bernal stars as one of two middle-class men, who in 1985 plot a theft of antiquities from the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City. Their simple plan falls to pieces when reality hits.

Manuel Alcala, the scriptwriter and co-producer, will introduce the movie and take part in a post-show discussion at The Projector on June 6.

WHERE: The Projector, 6001 Beach Road, level 5, Golden Mile Tower; NUS Shaw Foundation House, 11 Kent Ridge Drive

MRT: Nicoll Highway; Kent Ridge/Dover

WHEN: June 6 to 8 June at The Projector, June 10 to 12 at NUS Shaw Foundation House

ADMISSION: $13.50 at The Projector; Complimentary at NUS Shaw Foundation House

INFO: theprojector.sg/category/mexican-film-festival-2019; www.alumnet.events/MFF19

ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL



Enzo (Claudio Santamaria) is a thief who gains superhuman strength after falling into the polluted waters of the Tiber. PHOTO: ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL



Four years ago, superhero film They Call Me Jeeg (2015, 115 minutes, M18) won critical acclaim, became a hit in Italy and went on to be the country's official entry to the Academy Awards.

The film tells the story of Enzo (Claudio Santamaria), a thief who gains superhuman strength after falling into the polluted waters of the Tiber. He is dubbed Jeeg after the title character of a Japanese robot anime showing on Italian television.

WHERE: GV Plaza, Plaza Singapura

WHEN: Till June 7

ADMISSION: $13.50

INFO: Download the booklet at www.ambsingapore.esteri.it. For schedule and bookings, go to theprojector.sg/italianfilmfest or gv.com.sg

Singapore International Festival Of Arts: Singular Screens





In Diagnosis, director Ewa Podgórska takes personal observations from participants on the therapy couch and matches them with footage of the city. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS



Each year, the film programme of the Singapore International Festival Of Arts puts a spotlight on cinema from around the world that breaks new ground.

In the Polish conceptual documentary Diagnosis (2018, 78 minutes, PG13), which screens on June 2, director Ewa Podgórska takes personal observations from participants on the therapy couch and matches them with footage of the city, so that ideas and images connect in the new and unexpected ways.

WHERE: Oldham Theatre, National Archives of Singapore, 1 Canning Rise; Screening Room, Festival House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/City Hall

WHEN: May 18 to June 2, various timings

ADMISSION: $12, bundle of three films available at $30

INFO: https://bit.ly/2VNm99T