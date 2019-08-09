Arts Picks

SUPERVISION

The new Wild Rice theatre at Funan opens at last with a reprisal of Supervision, one of the successes of its Singapore Theatre Festival last year.

Written by Thomas Lim, the play follows Indonesian domestic worker Yanti, who has been hired to care for cranky retiree Teck, a wheelchair user, by his strict daughter Jenny.

Teck and Yanti form a bond and he persuades her to help him obtain cigarettes and braised pork, which Jenny has forbidden him to have. But little do they know that Jenny has set up surveillance cameras throughout his flat to watch them.

The play was nominated for six The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards earlier this year, winning Best Original Script and Best Multimedia. Umi Kalthum Ismail, Patrick Teoh and Janice Koh reprise their roles.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, Funan Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Aug 18; Tuesdays to Fridays, 7.30pm; weekends, 2.30 and 7.30pm ADMISSION: $40 and $50 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: Advisory (some mature content). For more information, go to www.wildrice.com.sg

SCO MUSIC OASIS CONCERT: OUR SINGAPORE SONGS

In the wake of National Day, bask in home-grown melodies at this Botanic Gardens concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO), part of the Singapore Press Holdings Gift of Music Series.

The line-up includes National Day numbers, xinyao classics and Suriram, adapted from the famous Malay folk song. SCO resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong will also lead the orchestra in the Super Mario Brothers Theme Medley, which comprises the theme songs from various stages in the Nintendo game.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sco.com.sg

WE, THE SURVIVORS

Gather at BooksActually to meet acclaimed Malaysian author Tash Aw, who will be reading and discussing his fourth book, We, The Survivors.

Its protagonist, Ah Hock, is an earnest, working-class man from a fishing village who kills a foreign worker and is tried in court.

There, his path crosses with Su-Min, a sympathetic liberal-minded sociology graduate who attempts, in a series of interviews, to find out why he committed such a crime.

WHERE: BooksActually, 9 Yong Siak Street MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Sunday, 2pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: bit.ly/2yIlV6y

KAMAKSHI - A DANCER'S JOURNEY WITHIN

Bharatanatyam dancer Madhuri Suresh, a Temple of Fine Arts graduate and junior teacher, presents her first solo production, which she conceived in honour of her 83-year-old grandmother Kamakshi Jayaraman, senior dance director of non-profit arts group Temple of Fine Arts.

The 26-year-old says: "Growing up, I never got to spend a lot of time with my grandmother face to face. But she played a significant role in my life by being my dance teacher's teacher.

"In recent years, I've gotten a little more fortunate to spend time with her and, with the opportunity to do a programme on my own with mentorship from those so much more knowledgeable than me, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to honour my grandmother and her contributions to bharatanatyam. Through this process, I find myself fortunate enough to learn more about her and as I learn more, I only get more inspired."

WHERE: Drama Centre Black Box, Level 5 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 and 8.30pm ADMISSION: By donation from tinyurl.com/y25wo5ky or kamakshi.ms.2019@gmail.com