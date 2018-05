A Paris museum opened its doors for the first time to nudist visitors last Saturday, granting them special visiting hours to tour an exhibit in a one-off naturist event.

The Palais de Tokyo contemporary art museum is the city's first gallery to grant such access, though naturists have recently launched other initiatives in the French capital.

Naturist campaigners said the museum event, with about 160 attendees, was a breakthrough in one of the culture capitals of the world.