Arrest likely for Seungri

SEOUL • Talk that former BigBang singer Seungri would be arrested has often cropped up since the K-pop scandal broke in January.

The 28-year-old, who has quit show business, is in trouble over alleged offences from the procurement of prostitutes to embezzlement of money.

He has been questioned by the police many times and his troubles even caused the share price of his former agency, YG Entertainment, to fall.

The latest update, from South Korean media, is that more incriminating evidence has been dug up by the authorities and an arrest warrant now seems imminent.

If arrested, he joins singer Jung Joon-young, 30, who shared illegal footage of women in sex acts in a chatroom whose members included Seungri.

Seungri's situation looks bleak after the police questioned prostitutes who were reportedly linked to the business activities of the singer and former Yuri Holdings' chief executive Yoo In-suk.

Yoo has admitted to the police that sexual services were offered to a group of Japanese investors who stayed at a ritzy Seoul hotel in 2015.

Seungri told the police that he paid only for their three-day hotel stay.

According to allkpop portal, he used a YG Entertainment credit card.

The police said a chat log involving Seungri, Yoo and Jung indicated that the pampering of the Japanese investors surfaced in the conversation.

Yoo allegedly asked if he could give Jung a treat and send the prostitutes to his home.