Ariana Grande stalker slapped with restraining order

American pop sensation Ariana Grande can stop looking over her shoulder for now.

According to celebrity news website TMZ, Fidel Henriquez, an obsessed fan who trespassed her house in Los Angeles last month, has been issued a restraining order.

The stalker is not allowed to come within 100 yards (90 metres) of the singer-songwriter and her mother, Joan. The order will be in effect for five years, until May 5, 2025.

He is also prohibited from contacting them in any way, which covers everything from written correspondence to phone calls as well as any form of electronic messages, including texts and DMs on social media.

Grande and her mother filed for a temporary restraining order against Henriquez when he showed up at the singer's house, bypassing security and knocking on her door.

Police arrested the man, who had a love note for the pop star, for trespassing and battery after he allegedly spat on the officers.

Meanwhile Grande is set to release a single called Stuck With U, with Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, in response to Covid-19. The duo has partnered with philanthropic organisation First Responder's Children's Foundation to raise funds for charity.

In an Instagram post, she wrote that "proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children's foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic".