Ariana Grande sorry she 'couldn't fix' Mac Miller's pain

LOS ANGELES • Singer Ariana Grande last Friday spoke publicly for the first time about the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller, writing on social media that he was "the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved".

Miller was found unresponsive at his home in Studio City, California, and pronounced dead there at age 26, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said on Sept 7.

In a message on her official Instagram account, Grande, 25, said she "adored" Miller from the day she met him when she was 19.

"You were my dearest friend. for so long," she wrote alongside a video of Miller. "i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

"i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do," she added.

Celebrity website TMZ reported that Miller died of an apparent drug overdose.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, had discussed his use of drugs, particularly the misuse of prescription cough syrup, in interviews and rap lyrics.

The coroner's office did not release the cause of death, saying an autopsy was pending.

Miller gained a following at age 18 with his mixtape K.I.D.S. in 2010 and was known for party-style songs with videos.

After his 2011 debut Blue Side Park was released by an independent label and topped the charts, he turned to jazz and funk influences on later albums.

REUTERS