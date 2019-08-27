Ariana Grande returns to Manchester two years after bombing

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Pop star Ariana Grande performed in Manchester, England at the city's Pride festival on Sunday (Aug 25), two years after a fatal bomb attack following her 2017 concert.

She told fans that Manchester held a special place in her heart as she performed at the city's Pride event.

It was her first time performing in the city since the 2017 attack, which killed 23 people including the suicide bomber, and a subsequent benefit concert.

One fan described Sunday's show as 'better than every other act that has ever come to Pride', with another calling the performance 'therapy'.