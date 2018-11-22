Ariana Grande, Piers Morgan in online feud over nudity

LOS ANGELES - Ariana Grande went on the attack after her mother and TV presenter Piers Morgan had aimed punches at each other online.

The singer's mother Joan had been irked by Morgan's comments that mocked British girl group Little Mix for posing naked and "using sex to sell records".

Joan tweeted: "Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan? Didn't your mother teach you if you have nothing nice to say, don't say it."

Morgan, in self-defence, wrote: "Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion. As for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does."

An angry Ariana fought back, tweeting: "I use my talent and my sexuality all the time because I choose to. Women can be sexual and talented. Naked and dignified. It's our choice."

She then went for a knockout by saying: "I look forward to the day you realise there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticise young, beautiful women, successful women for what they do.

"I think that'll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what's left of it."

Morgan stood his ground, saying: "Of course, women can do what they like - but if they/you use nudity to sell records to impressionable young female fans, I'll continue to call them/you out on it."