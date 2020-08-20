Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga to perform together at MTV VMAs

LOS ANGELES • Ariana Grande will join Mother Monster Lady Gaga for a performance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place in various locations across New York City on Aug 30.

They are expected to perform their hit duet, Rain On Me, which was released in May this year as part of Lady Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica, also released in the same month.

Rain On Me has achieved popularity and critical acclaim. The song, with its pulsing synth-disco beat and use of funk guitars, has been nominated for seven awards, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop and Best Collaboration.

This will mark Grande's first appearance on the show since 2018, when she delighted audiences with a performance of her hit song, God Is A Woman.

Since her debut, the 27-year-old has been nominated 35 times and has won five MTV Video Music Awards.

This year, the No Tears Left To Cry singer has been nominated for nine categories for Rain On Me with Lady Gaga, and Stuck With U, a duet with Justin Bieber. The nominations are impressive because she has not released an album in the past year.

Other personalities who will be present and performing at the awards ceremony include Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS and Doja Cat. More artists will be announced in the coming days.