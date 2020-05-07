Ariana Grande gets restraining order on trespassing fan

LOS ANGELES • American pop sensation Ariana Grande can stop looking over her shoulder for now.

According to celebrity news website TMZ, Fidel Henriquez, an obsessed fan who trespassed on her property in Los Angeles in March, has been issued a restraining order.

The stalker is not allowed to come within 100 yards (about 90m) of the singer-songwriter and her mother, Joan. The order will be in effect for five years, until May 5, 2025.

He is also prohibited from contacting them in any way, which covers everything from written correspondence to phone calls to any form of electronic messages, including texts and direct messages on social media.

Grande and her mother filed for a temporary restraining order against Henriquez when he showed up at the singer's house, bypassing security and knocking on her door.

Police arrested the man, who had a love note for the pop star, for trespassing and battery after he allegedly spat on the officers.

Meanwhile, Grande is set to release a single called Stuck With U with Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber in response to Covid-19. The duo has partnered philanthropic organisation First Responders Children's Foundation to raise funds for charity.