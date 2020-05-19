Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber refute rapper 6ix9ine's allegation of chart-manipulation

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's quarantine-themed charity single, Stuck With U, debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

However, not everyone is celebrating the song's success. Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known professionally as 6ix9ine, has accused the duo and Billboard of fraud.

The 24-year-old rapper posted a video on Instagram on May 19 (Singapore time), accusing Billboard of cheating, and Bieber and Grande of buying their No. 1 spot. He told his followers: "It's all manipulated. It's all fabricated. You can buy #1s. This is what these artists do. And it's not fair."

Gooba, 6ix9ine's song, is trailing behind Stuck With U in third place on the charts. It is his first single since his release from prison on April 2.

Grande has responded on Instagram: "Anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren't the driving force in anything I do. My fans bought the song. Justin's fans bought the song. Our fans bought this song."

She was also angry with the rapper for singling her out over Bieber, saying he was discrediting "hardworking women".

Bieber defended their achievement in his Instagram story. "All our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don't discredit our fan base with false info."

He also spoke out against 6ix9ine singling out Grande: "This is my song with Ariana Grande, and I'm honoured to work with her... If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song."